The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

If you're struggling to pay your utility bill, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) may be able to help.

The Low-Income Household Water Program (LIHWAP) has similar eligibility requirements as LIHEAP. However, you must have applied for LIHEAP in the same program year.

Eligible households can receive up to $1000 once per program year for the LIHEAP program.

To Qualify

Regular Assistance

You must be a resident of Shelby County

Your income must be 60% of the State Median Income (See the Federal Poverty Guidelines chart below )

You must have an active utility account

If you have ALL of the above, you qualify for Regular Assistance

Emergency Assistance

If you qualify for Regular Assistance above AND you received a cut-off notice, you may qualify for Emergency Assistance. To qualify, ONE of the below must also apply to your household:

At least one household member is 60 years of age or over or;

At least one household member is 5 years of age or younger;

At least one household member has a disability or;

The household has experienced an uncontrollable circumstance

***Uncontrollable circumstances are provable circumstances that caused an uncontrollable reduction in income and/or an unexpected out-of-pocket expense like job loss, death of spouse, unexpected repair or replacement of a large appliance, or a medical emergency.***