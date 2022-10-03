Utility Assistance
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program
If you're struggling to pay your utility bill, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) may be able to help.
The Low-Income Household Water Program (LIHWAP) has similar eligibility requirements as LIHEAP. However, you must have applied for LIHEAP in the same program year.
Eligible households can receive up to $1000 once per program year for the LIHEAP program.
To Qualify
Regular Assistance
- You must be a resident of Shelby County
- Your income must be 60% of the State Median Income (See the Federal Poverty Guidelines chart below )
- You must have an active utility account
If you have ALL of the above, you qualify for Regular Assistance
Emergency Assistance
If you qualify for Regular Assistance above AND you received a cut-off notice, you may qualify for Emergency Assistance. To qualify, ONE of the below must also apply to your household:
- At least one household member is 60 years of age or over or;
- At least one household member is 5 years of age or younger;
- At least one household member has a disability or;
- The household has experienced an uncontrollable circumstance
***Uncontrollable circumstances are provable circumstances that caused an uncontrollable reduction in income and/or an unexpected out-of-pocket expense like job loss, death of spouse, unexpected repair or replacement of a large appliance, or a medical emergency.***
To Apply:
You will need:
- State Issued ID
- Social Security cards for all household members
- Income information for household (i.e. check stubs, award letter)
- Copy of your most recent utility bill
This program is offered throughout the year or until all funds are exhausted.
Applications can be submitted through the online portal or via mail or drop box.
"CLICK HERE" to apply online if services are active and you do not have a disconnect notice.
"CLICK HERE" to print the application below or mail to 1188 Minna Place, Memphis, TN 38104. A drop box is available at this location.
If services are disconnected application must be returned to 1188 Minna Place.
Haga clic en "Download Application Form" para imprimir la solicitud que aparece a continuación o envíela por correo a 1188 Minna Place, Memphis, TN 38104. Hay un buzón disponible en este lugar.
Si se desconectan los servicios, la solicitud debe devolverse a 1188 Minna Place.
THDA Utility Assistance Income Guidelines
(FOR FY 23, EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 3, 2022)
60% of the State Median Income
|People in Household
|Annual Income
|Monthly Income
|01
|$26,469.00
|$2,205.75
|02
|$34,613.00
|$2,884.42
|03
|$42,757.00
|$3,563.09
|04
|$50,902.00
|$4,241.84
|05
|$59,046.00
|$4,920.50
|06
|$67,190.00
|$5,599.17
|07
|$75,334.00
|$6,277.84
|08
|$83,478.00
|$6,956.50
|For Each Additional Person Add:
|$ 8,144.00
|$ 678.67
If your household income is at or below the income level above, you may qualify. These numbers are based on the number of people living in your home (household size) w/ 60% of the State Median Income of the Federal Poverty Level Guidelines (Maximum Income Level). You may apply once per program year.
Feel free to contact Shelby County Community Services Agency office at (901) 222-4200 for additional information.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are administered by Shelby County Community Services Agency and is funded by Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA). These programs are designed to assist eligible households in meeting the rising cost of home energy.